Brit-pop heroes Pulp make visit to Scalloway

Jarvis Cocker toasted bandmate and friend Candida Doyle at last weekend's birthday celebration in the Scalloway Public Hall. Photo: Mark Burgess

Members of the stratospheric pop band Pulp – including charismatic frontman Jarvis Cocker – made a low-key visit to the isles last weekend.

The hit musicians were in Scalloway to celebrate the 60th birthday of the band’s keyboard player Candida Doyle.

A joint celebration was held to mark the event at the Scalloway Hall, which saw Doyle mark the special day with her cousin, Mary Watt.

Attending the party with Cocker were guitarist Mark Webber and drummer Nick Banks.

The band hit the headlines back in 1996 when it performed in front of a sell-out crowd at the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

This time, however, the big names in Brit-pop were able to take a back seat, and were entertained by Bryan Gear and Alan Nicolson, who played fiddle and accordion.

Also present was twice Mercury prize-nominated Richard Hawley, a long-term friend of the band who was briefly a member in their early days.

Candida said she was keen to share her special day with her cousin, Mary, who is due to mark her 60th later this year.

“It was absolutely fantastic – the best way to celebrate 60 years of life and to share it with my close family and amazing friends,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it when the band and Richard Hawley were coming, too.”

• Read today’s Shetland Times for full story.