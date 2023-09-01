News

Road safety officer wins national award
Elaine Skinley receives the Keith Fergus Annual Achievement Award from David Collins, Bikeability Scotland manager with Cycling Scotland."

The work of Shetland Islands Council’s road safety officer has been recognised with an award from national cycling charity Cycling Scotland.

Elaine Skinley is the recipient of the organisation’s Annual Achievement Award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the delivery of Bikeability Scotland’s training for local school children.

“I’m shocked and delighted to have receive the achievement award.

” I’ve just been doing my job and having fun teaching pupils to cycle safely on our roads. It’s an important life skill for them to have,” she said.

