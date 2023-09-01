Screenplay: Outgoing curators Mark Kermode and Linda Ruth Williams ‘sad, but proud’

Outgoing curators of Shetland Arts Screenplay, husband and wife team Mark Kermode and Linda Ruth Williams, have spoken of their sadness at leaving the “fabulous festival”.

This will be the last Screenplay co-curated by the pair, along with Shetland’s own Kathy Hubbard.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, Kermode and Williams each said they were “very sad” at curating their last festival, but added: “We are so very proud to have been part of this for so many years.”

Kermode is a film critic, broadcaster and musician. He presents a weekly film music show on Scala Radio, and co-presents the Sony podcast Kermode & Mayo’s Take and the BBC Radio 4 programme Screenshot.

Williams is a professor of film and television studies at Exeter University and writes about women working in the UK film industry.

Kermode said: “We can’t really quite believe it is coming to an end. We are aware this is our last Screenplay as curators, but it is not our last time in Shetland.”

Williams added: “It has been an honour to work for so long with Screenplay, and an honour to work with Kathy [Hubbard]. She has been a force of nature, buzzing with energy. It has been amazing to be part of her team.”

The pair will be fitting in as many shows as they can during the event, and mingling and speaking with audiences throughout.

Screenplay started on Tuesday, and runs until Sunday at Mareel.

• Read the full interview in next week’s Shetland Times.