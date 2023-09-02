News

Bells Brae looking for a new head teacher

Chloe Irvine September 2, 2023 0
Bells Brae Primary school in Lerwick. 

Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick is looking for a new head teacher.

As well as the relevant qualifications and experience, the council is looking for a candidate with excellent leadership and communication skills, vision, initiative and self-discipline. 

Bell’s Brae Primary School located in central Lerwick, consisting of a Primary, an Early Learning and Childcare Setting and an ASN department. 

There are currently a total of 300 pupils on the school roll and the school’s catchment.

The successful candidate must have a degree with a teaching qualification, be registered with the General Teaching Council for Scotland and be a member of the Protecting Vulnerable Groups scheme.

The closing date for applications is the 10th September 2023.

Applications for the role can be submitted here

