Ness sink Spurs with late strike to seal treble in County Shield final

Ness United stunned undefeated league champions Lerwick Spurs with a late goal to win the GTS County Shield on Saturday.

The Milkbags came into the final on the back of a flawless league season, with Ness losing their final four league fixtures to finish 17 points worse off.

But at the Gilbertson Park, after a shaky start, Ness began to pose problems for the Spurs’ backline and came close to opening the scoring on a number of occasions.

Spurs’ Lewis Harkness rattled the crossbar in the second half and Joe Goodlad passed up a golden opportunity to give the town team the lead.

And they were made to pay with just minutes remaining as a poor Ness corner was not dealt with, and it landed at the feet of Tomas Smith who scuffed it beyond keeper Paul Grant for 1-0.

That was the final goal of the game as a delighted Ness held out to complete a treble of the Madrid Cup, County Shield and Highland Fuels Cup – their second treble in two seasons.