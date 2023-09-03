Yell Show draws crowd
The Yell Show attracted a large crowd yesterday with a variety of animals on display and activities for people of all ages.
Face painting, wheel of fortune, ball pool, candyfloss, side shows and a grand raffle were amongst the entertainment on offer.
A range of products were also available including knitwear, baking, produce, flowers, crafts and photos.
Live music was on show throughout the afternoon with all musicians welcome to come along for a tune as visitors soaked up the atmosphere.
