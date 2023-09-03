News

Yell Show draws crowd

September 3, 2023 0
 Yell Show attendees visiting the horses on display. Photo: Jim Nicolson 

The Yell Show attracted a large crowd yesterday with a variety of animals on display and activities for people of all ages.  

Face painting, wheel of fortune, ball pool, candyfloss, side shows and a grand raffle were amongst the entertainment on offer. 

A range of products were also available including knitwear, baking, produce, flowers, crafts and photos.

Live music was on show throughout the afternoon with all musicians welcome to come along for a tune as visitors soaked up the atmosphere. 

