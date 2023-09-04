Gaada open days show off refreshed workshop

Gaada held an open day to show off their newly rejuvenated facility. Photo: Mhari McLeman/HIE.

An arts group relaunched a refreshed workshop, which doubled the number of people who could use it, in open days over the weekend.

Community arts group Gaada opened its doors to the public on Saturday and Sunday to let people view the workshop after work had been completed.

Gaada revamped its space, at the former Methodist kirk in Burra, to enhance the creative experience of the artists which use it.

The visual art workshop already delivered a programme that includes exhibitions, publishing and the development of local resources for artists.

Now, thanks to partial funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the interior of the building has been renovated which has created more than enough space to double the capacity for artists to use.

The investment of more than £48,000 has also allowed them to purchase new equipment for screen printing.

Co-founder Daniel Clark said this funding had rejuvenated the space for everyone across the community.

“By providing developmental and practical resources,” Clark said. “We want to encourage and support artists to thrive in Shetland – particularly young people who are so often taught they must relocate to a large city to function as an artist.”

Work done from HIE’s investment is expected to increase the social enterprise’s turnover by £120,252 over the next three years.