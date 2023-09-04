Shetland secondary pupils’ substance use above national average

Lerwick South councillor Neil Pearson has raised concerns over pupils' substance use.

Concerns have been raised after figures show the number of secondary 2-4 pupils using illegal drugs, alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapes are above the national average.

A report from the council’s education and families committee showed 15.5 per cent of pupils in this age group have taken illegal drugs, while the national average is 9.6 per cent.

Pupils who drank alcohol once per week or more was 14.4 per cent in Shetland compared to the national figure of 7.4 per cent.

Regular tobacco use was 4.9 per cent in Shetland and nationally stands at 2.7 per cent and the use of e-cigarettes or regular vaping is 12.5 per cent compared with 10.2 per cent nationally.

Speaking at the committee’s meeting this morning (Monday), Lerwick South councillor Neil Pearson said: “This is a huge concern, it is clear we as a community need to be doing a lot more to tackle these issues.”

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.