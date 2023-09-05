College strikes to begin on Thursday

Shetland UHI’s Lerwick campus.

Lecturers at UHI Shetland are set to strike on Thursday after the trade union confirmed action will take place because of a pay dispute.

A picket line is expected to be in place on Thursday outside the college’s Lerwick campus from 8.30am — the first part of industrial action to be taken over four weeks.

The Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) notified all college employers in Scotland that UHI Shetland, along with all other colleges, are starting a programme of strike action .

After the first strike on Thursday, there will then be two colleges per day striking. UHI Shetland would be affected by further strikes on Wednesday 20th September.

Industrial action has been approved by the union after a long running pay dispute saw pay rises offered but would mean the loss of jobs, after the City of Glasgow College announced 100 compulsory redundancies, with others announced across the country.