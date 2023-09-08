News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times September 8, 2023 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In this week’s (Friday, 8th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Frustrated passenger unable to get on bus “packed” with tourists.
  • Man jailed for cutting of victim’s finger in “gruesome” attack.
  • Grandmother to walk in aid of charitable cause.
  • Holiday makers leaving two days early to beat flight cancellations.
  • Delight as Sandness Community Development benefit from funding.
  • Results from the Yell Show that basked in the sunshine.
  • Tributes to historian and author Douglas Sinclair.
  • Reviews from Screenplay as curators step down.
  • SPORT: Report from Ness’ treble-clinching victory in GTS County Shield
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.