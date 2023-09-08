In this week’s Shetland Times
In this week’s (Friday, 8th September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Frustrated passenger unable to get on bus “packed” with tourists.
- Man jailed for cutting of victim’s finger in “gruesome” attack.
- Grandmother to walk in aid of charitable cause.
- Holiday makers leaving two days early to beat flight cancellations.
- Delight as Sandness Community Development benefit from funding.
- Results from the Yell Show that basked in the sunshine.
- Tributes to historian and author Douglas Sinclair.
- Reviews from Screenplay as curators step down.
- SPORT: Report from Ness’ treble-clinching victory in GTS County Shield
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment