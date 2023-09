Shetland has today [Friday] broken its highest maximum temperature record for September.

The mercury has risen to show a scorching 22.1°C in Baltasound.

That comes close to the all time maximum recorded for Shetland, which was 25°C in Baltasound in 1958.

A 1953 record of 19.4°C at the Lerwick Observatory was also broken, when the the temperature reached a new high of 20.2°C.

Temperatures in Foula, Fair Isle, Sella Ness and Hamnavoe were similarly high.