Shetland Sports Awards 2023

The Shetland Sports Awards are back, celebrating the many sporting achievements over the last 12 months.

The Shetland Times is proud to continue its association with the awards and we look forward to receiving nominations in what promises to be an exciting highlight of the sporting calendar.

There has been a huge number of outstanding performances to be recognised.

While a big focus will be made on the Island Games hosted this year in Guernsey, bringing medal success and an array of personal bests from our own athletes, the sporting calendar has been filled with major achievements from our sportspeople.

We are looking for your nominations in eight categories.

The organising committee has decided to do all this year’s nominations online.

They will also be posted on our social media outlets, as well as those of fellow sponsors – Shetland Recreational Trust, SIC Sports and Leisure, and sportscotland.

Read the criteria below and fill in the form, putting in as much details in the appropriate box. Nominations can be made in one or more categories.

You have until 5pm on Monday 2nd October to make up your mind. It is a short period, but previous experience has shown most votes are made either at the very start, or very end of the process.

Once all the nominations are received a panel of judges will meet to consider them and select a shortlist of finalists, which will be revealed next month.

Each finalist will be invited to the grand ceremony at the Clickimin Leisure Centre on Friday 1st December, when the winners will be announced.

Here is an outline of what we are seeking in the nominations, which relate to achievements during the period of 1st October 2022 to 29th September 2023. There will be one box for the nomination name, and another to fill in as many details about the nominee.

Sportsperson of the Year

Awarded to the sportsperson who has shown outstanding commitment and performance.

Areas of consideration:

● Description of key achieve­ments

● Description of level of competition i.e. local, district, regional or national

● When and where were the competitions

● Detailed breakdown of each achievement – i.e. result, podium, score line, time ran etc.

● Description of athlete’s commitment to development – i.e. training programme both local and national, part of national pathway or programme

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Awarded to the young sportsperson agde 18 and under who has shown outstanding commitment and performance during the period.

Areas of consideration:

● Description of key achievements

● Description of level of competition

● When and where was the competition

● Detailed breakdown of each achievement – i.e. result, podium, score line, time ran etc.

● Description of athlete’s commitment to development – i.e. training programme both local and national, part of national pathway or programme

Coach of the Year

Awarded to a community club, district, regional or national coach who has made a significant impact on the progression of individuals or teams in their sport at a local, district, regional or national level.

Areas of consideration:

● Description of the athletes/players coached and at which level they perform

● Description of coaches commitment to nurturing and developing athletes/players – i.e. time commitment to training programmes and competition schedule

● Examples of athletes/players that have improved and excelled under leadership of coach at a local, district, regional and national level

● Example of how the coach contributes to the local community

● Coaches qualifications and dedication to continuous development

Team of the Year

Awarded to the team that has made the most outstanding achievement in competition.

Areas of consideration when completing your application:

● Sport played

● Leagues/tournaments/competitions/championships competing in

● Level of competition – i.e. local, district, regional or national

● Key achievements within time period – breakdown when/where, results etc.

● Commitment to training and development

Young Team of the Year

Awarded to the young team aged 18 and under that has made the most outstanding achievement in competition.

Areas of consideration when completing your application:

● Sport played

● Leagues/tournaments/competitions/championships competing in

● Level of competition – i.e local, district, regional or national

● Key achievements within time period – breakdown when/where, results etc.

● Commitment to training and development

Volunteer of the Year

Awarded to a person who has volunteered their time and made a significant impact or contribution to the development of individuals, clubs, sports or communities in Shetlandduring the period. Areas of consideration when completing your application:

● How long have they been volunteering

● What they do, including details of where the volunteering takes place and how many hours they give

● Examples of regular commitment to the role

● Examples of how their voluntary work benefits the wider community

● Examples of going the extra mile

● Any additional achievements

Inclusivity Award

Awarded to an individual, athlete or club who has gone above and beyond to promote inclusivity in their sport during the period.

Areas of consideration when completing your application:

● Description of how the nominee has developed or promoted inclusive practice within their club/sporting environment

● Examples of the types of activity they do

● Impact on individuals/club/sport/community

● Examples of going beyond the call of duty

Lifetime Endeavour Award

Awarded to an individual who has made a positive impact, through sport, over their lifetime, through Shetland sports/clubs or within the local community.

Areas of consideration:

● Details of the role(s) played

● Examples of dedication to their role, participants and the wider community

● Details of time/hours dedicated to their role(s)

● Examples of going beyond the call of duty

● Impact on the community/club/sport or individual