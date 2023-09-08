News

Strike action to affect schools later this month

Shetland Times September 8, 2023 0
Lerwick Town Hall.

Schools will be affected by strike action later this month, trade body Unison confirmed yesterday (Thursday).

Unison, the biggest trade union for local authority employees, issued a 14-day notice to 24 councils across Scotland, including Shetland Islands Council.

This means that some primary and secondary schools will close for three days from Tuesday, 26th September and will reopen on Friday, 29th September.

SIC was unable to confirm how many schools would be affected. 

In a statement, the council said it was “too early” to tell which schools would close because the headteachers would have to assess the situation.

“We will assess the impact this industrial action will have on our schools and inform parents and carers as soon as we have details.”

