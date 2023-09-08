Weisdale teenager wins national food and drink award 

Nia Hunter with her young talent award at the Scottish Food and Drink Excellence awards at the International Conference Centre in Edinburgh.

Nia Hunter from Weisdale won the young talent award at the Scottish Food and Drink Excellence Awards in Edinburgh last night (Thursday).

The 19-year-old has just finished her apprenticeship with A&D Hunter and works at the Shetland Livestock Marketing Group’s abattoir.

She was left stunned when her name was called out at the national awards.

“It was a big shock, I was shocked to even be in the final.

“When I heard about all the other finalists, I never expected to win, it’s an amazing feeling,” she said.

