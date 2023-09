Photo: Brian Gray

Celtic’s reserve team put in an impressive performance to beat league champions Whitedale by four goals to nil.

Two goals from Connor Regan was enough to give the Celtic B team a comfortable lead by half time.

And Celtic’s appetite for a win did not diminish in the second half, either.

Substitute Scott Anderson made it 3-0 to the Celts, before Regan shot a free kick home to secure a superb hattrick.