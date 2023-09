The new lookout post at Sumburgh. Photo: RSPB Shetland

RSPB Shetland has unveiled a new lookout post at Sumburgh Head.

The development is designed to give bird watchers an ideal viewing structure.

The new space is designed to provide easy access for all visitors to watch the comings and goings of Shetland’s incredible marine wildlife, from whales and dolphins to majestic seabirds.

Alternatively, they can just shelter and watch the weather roll in off the North sea.