Musical project carried out On a Wing and a Prayer

Two musicians will combine forces to launch a new project at Shetland Museum.

Percussionist, composer and sound artist Renzo Spiteri will join violist and music creator Katherine Wren to launch the On a Wing and a Prayer project this month.

The pair have a strong affinity with nature and over the last couple of years they have grown increasingly concerned by changes in Shetland’s habitat.

On a Wing and a Prayer is an emotional response to the sights and sounds they have experienced.

The two musicians first met in 2019 at a UHI conference in Mareel.

Their performance has been developed through improvisation on viola, viola d’amore and percussion, with the addition of field recordings and electronics, plus words by poet Lesley Harrison.

The musicians incorporate ancient Faroese and Shetlandic tunes into music said to be serene and dancelike.

Wren said: “As a frequent visitor to Shetland, I’m very conscious of changes in the islands’ habitat over the last few years.

“It’s not my place to comment directly, but I hope through my music to convey my own emotions about the natural world and to stimulate conversation with people about their own experiences.”

Spiteri added: “It’s great to team up with Katherine to present the first in a series of concerts entitled On a Wing and a Prayer.”

On a Wing and a Prayer takes place on 20th September in the Boat Hall, Shetland Museum.