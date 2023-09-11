Headlines News

Hares hop it to Aberdeen

Ryan Taylor September 11, 2023
The hare at Victoria Pier in Lerwick.

The much-loved hares from The Big Hop Trail are migrating from their outdoor locations across the north of Scotland.

The move is being made in preparation for a special farewell event at The Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Delivered by charity Clan Cancer Support, the public art trail featured 40 six-foot hares and 52 leveret sculptures displayed across a 550-mile route from Stonehaven, Aberdeen to Lerwick, Shetland.  

After being on public display for nine weeks, the 92 sculptures will now be inspected and prepared for the farewell weekend on Saturday, 16th and Sunday, 17th September, with almost 1,400 tickets already sold. 

The weekend event will offer a final opportunity to see the sculptures via the dedicated trail app before they are sold at auction on Monday, 18th September.

The effort is to raise valuable funds for Clan Cancer Support.  

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support of the public throughout the trail.

“They have embraced our hares and the artists behind them. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part by downloading the app, sharing pictures with us online or purchasing our merchandise.”

