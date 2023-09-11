News

Historic jawbone arch in Edinburgh set for the scrap unless new use can be found

September 11, 2023
Historic jawbone arch in Edinburgh set for the scrap unless new use can be found
The Jarl's Squad at the Jawbone arch in Edinburgh. Photo: Karen Paul

An iconic whalebone arch with a strong Shetland connection is set to be destroyed – unless someone comes forward this month to save it.

The double arch, which formed the entrance to the Jawbone Walk in the capital’s Meadows park, was used as part of the Zetland and Fair Isle knitting stand at the Edinburgh International Exhibition of Science and Industry in 1886.

It was gifted to the city at the end of the exhibition.

But it was taken down in December 2013 after council officials ruled it was no longer safe to walk under.

And it now looks likely to be scrapped by Edinburgh City Council at the end of September, unless someone is found to retain the bones.

A campaign was launched to save the arch in 2014, with the 2013 Lerwick Jarl’s Squad visiting it along with several fundraising efforts.

However Edinburgh City Council is now thought to have decided that is beyond salvage, and that it will have to be scrapped instead.

Shetland Amenity Trust is understood to have been contacted about possibly retaining parts of the arch.

