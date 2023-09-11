Potential Cullivoe road delays ‘really disappointing’

A council official has warned targets set for the Cullivoe road replacement are at risk of being missed.

Infrastructure manager John Smith told a meeting on Monday morning that funding was being sought for an environmental impact assessment on the Yell road, which is the SIC’s priority road project.

But he said a spring 2024 target for having the assessment done was “at some risk” due to the amount of work which had to be done in that time.

Despite that, councillors were told the project was still likely to meet its March 2026 target.

Councillor Dennis Leask said it was “really disappointing” to hear there were potential setbacks in the process, however,

“It’s disappointing because the environmental assessment was brought up months ago,” he told Monday’s environment and transport committee.

“People are still having problems with the restrictions on the road.”

He said the council should be “pushing every button possible” to get the project moving as quickly as possible.