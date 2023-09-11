Praise for group supporting parents of autistic children 

Christine MacDougall, Adam and Kat Williamson, Ingrid Pottinger and Anne Smith.

A scheme supporting parents and carers of children and young people with autism has been described as “brilliant”.

NHS Shetland’s child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) has successfully completed the pilot programme.

Parents and carers of those aged between five and 18, with a diagnosis of an autism spectrum condition or who are on the ASD pathway for assessment, were supported.

The Cygnet group was piloted over a two-month period, with the last session taking place in June.

Due to the positive feedback and high demand, another group has just started the programme again.

Parents reported feeling “less alone” and were able to “learn new ways of managing” the needs of their loved ones.