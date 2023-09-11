Arts & Entertainment News

Young authors prove they have the write stuff

September 11, 2023 0
The winners of this year’s Young Shetland Writer competition, from left: Yvonne Nicolson, Ami Grains (back), Cora Grant, Ava Paton, Raya Johnson, and Christie Tulloch. Photo: SIC

Six young Shetland writers have scooped prizes after winning this year’s Young Shetland Writer competition at the Shetland Library.

There were 316 entries from all over the isles this year, with the theme of ‘The Gift’.

Local authors and literature enthusiasts James Sinclair, Jim Mainland and Mary Blance judged the competition, with Lerwick’s Raya Johnson winning the seven to nine-year-old category.

Cora Grant, also from Lerwick, was the dialect winner in that age group, having won the same prize last year.

In the 10-12 category Yvonne Nicolson, from Aith Junior High School, was the overall winner. Christie Tulloch, from Clousta, was the dialect winner.

And in the 13-18-year-old group Ava Paton from Voe took top spot, with Ami Grains, from Brae High School, won the dialect prize.

The Educational Institute of Scotland provided £50 prize money for the category winners, and local dialect group Shetland ForWirds gifted £50 for each of the dialect winners.

Young people’s librarian Chloe Tallack said this year’s entries were “packed with excellent ideas”.

Some of the winning entries will be published on the Shetland Library website, in The New Shetlander magazine and read out on the BBC Radio Shetland book programme later in the year. 

