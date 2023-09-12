Bonhoga to close for ‘much-needed refurbishment’

Popular art gallery and café Bonhoga is to close for “much-needed refurbishment and renovation” work.

Shetland Arts, which owns the building, said it would be closed from the 1st October.

It is expected to re-open when the work is completed in spring or summer next year.

The trust said Née Gibson architects would be leading on the refurbishment, with the porch and conservatory to be replaced.

Work will also be carried out on the roof, with Shetland Arts saying the building would be brought up to “a more modern standard of energy efficiency and accessibility”.

The refurbishment is being funded through the Shetland Charitable Trust’s capital grants scheme.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell apologised to customers, but said the opportunity to secure the future of the site was “too good to pass up”.