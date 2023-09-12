Arts & Entertainment News

Bonhoga to close for ‘much-needed refurbishment’

September 12, 2023 0
Bonhoga to close for ‘much-needed refurbishment’

Popular art gallery and café Bonhoga is to close for “much-needed refurbishment and renovation” work.

Shetland Arts, which owns the building, said it would be closed from the 1st October.

It is expected to re-open when the work is completed in spring or summer next year.

The trust said Née Gibson architects would be leading on the refurbishment, with the porch and conservatory to be replaced.

Work will also be carried out on the roof, with Shetland Arts saying the building would be brought up to “a more modern standard of energy efficiency and accessibility”.

The refurbishment is being funded through the Shetland Charitable Trust’s capital grants scheme.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell apologised to customers, but said the opportunity to secure the future of the site was “too good to pass up”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.