Countdown to wool week

The countdown to Shetland Wool Week has begun, with the nine day event due to kick off from 23rd September.

As well as celebrating Shetland’s rich textile heritage, crofting, wool and design, there will be a particular focus on cultural events.

This is to ensure the festival appeals to a broad audience of locals and visitors alike.

Chief executive of Shetland Amenity Trust, Hazel Sutherland, said: “It is fantastic to see local community groups really getting behind Shetland wool Week.

“The event is a balance between in-depth workshops and a variety of more sociable gatherings, all with Shetland ‘oo’ at its core.”

Event curator and knitwear designer, Donna Smith, has brought in new additions to the programme, with an emphasis on upcycling knitwear.

“We are really excited to be running some classes that aren’t primarily about knitting techniques, but rather have a focus on how to re-use, recycle and re-wear garments and transform them into something beautiful.

“Two of our visiting tutors are experts in this field: Stitch Birdie (Lorna Reid) and Jeanette Sloan will run classes on how to transform a plain kintted fabric using a variety of embroidery stitches and embellishments all using Shetland materials.”