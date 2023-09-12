News Sport

Gymnasts hit another obstacle as venue wait goes on

September 12, 2023 0
The wait for a dedicated gymnastics venue will go on. Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland Gymnastics Club’s long wait for a dedicated facility will continue after their bid for a Lerwick building fell through.

The club had looked set to take over a building at Gremista, ending a 15-year quest for a specialist gymnastics facility.

But despite the building being “perfect”, coach Julie Grant said the plans had been scuppered because the road to it was privately owned and access had been denied.

She said the club was now facing the prospect of having to build its own facility – “the most expensive option” for them.

The latest development is just another setback for the gymnastics club, which currently trains at the Clickimin and has a lengthy waiting list of around 400 bairns.

They have been actively pursuing a dedicated gymnastics facility for over a decade, which would allow them to take on more new members and to train more frequently.

Grant said they were still looking for a temporary home until their “dream” of a permanent building could be realised.

Anyone with a suitable large shed or warehouse within five to 10 miles of Lerwick, with a parking area, that the club could rent is asked to get in touch with the club at shetlandgc@yahoo.co.uk or via their Facebook page.

