Invitation made for youngsters to join squads

A Junior Guizer Jarl and his squad celebrate at a procession burning. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The chance has emerged for young people to form squads in time for next year’s Junior Up-Helly-A’.

Applications from youngsters in P7, S1 and S2 are being invited.

The Junior Up-Helly-A’ committee has encouraged parents or guardians to help young people complete squad detail forms in time for the 1st December deadline.

Organisers have pointed out that Junior Up-Helly-A’ will offer an opportunity to have an equal gender split of guizers.

Application Forms & Guidance Notes can be requested by visiting https://linktr.ee/junioruphellyaa or emailing juhasecretary@btinternet.com.

It comes after 13 year-old Oran McCulloch was elected as the new Junior Guizer Jarl (see this week’s Shetland Times).