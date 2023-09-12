Life in Shetland News

Invitation made for youngsters to join squads

Shetland Times September 12, 2023
Invitation made for youngsters to join squads
A Junior Guizer Jarl and his squad celebrate at a procession burning. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The chance has emerged for young people to form squads in time for next year’s Junior Up-Helly-A’.

Applications from youngsters in P7, S1 and S2 are being invited.

The Junior Up-Helly-A’ committee has encouraged parents or guardians to help young people complete squad detail forms in time for the 1st December deadline.

Organisers have pointed out that Junior Up-Helly-A’ will offer an opportunity to have an equal gender split of guizers.

Application Forms & Guidance Notes can be requested by visiting https://linktr.ee/junioruphellyaa or emailing juhasecretary@btinternet.com.

It comes after 13 year-old Oran McCulloch was elected as the new Junior Guizer Jarl (see this week’s Shetland Times).

SHARE POST ON:

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.