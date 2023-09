A stock image of emergency crews at Tingwall Airport.

An offshore worker has been airlifted to Tingwall Airport and transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

The coastguard said it was called to deal with a “routine offshore medivac” at 10.30am this morning (Tuesday).

The coastguard helicopter landed at Tingwall at 12.40pm, with an ambulance waiting to transfer the person to the Lerwick hospital.