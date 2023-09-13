Life in Shetland

Gallery: Mirrie Dancers dazzle over Tingwall Valley

Chloe Irvine September 13, 2023 0
Mirrie Dancers at Gael-A-Gott, Tingwall Valley around midnight. Photo: Glenn Snabel 

The Mirrie Dancers, shone bright across the Tingwall Valley last night with breath-taking images from photographer Glenn Snabel.

Skies across Shetland were seen shining in a variety of different colours including green, blue, purple, pink and orange. 

Mr Snabel feels he lives in a lucky spot for spotting the dancers: “We seem to be fortunate in the Tingwall area when it comes to the northern lights.

“Luckily our first flat faces west and we get a good view of the night sky.

“I always take a look out the window before going to bed and yesterday it certainly paid off.

“This was the second best display I have seen,” he said. 

