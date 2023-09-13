Scottish Water trying to locate burst water main in Levenwick

Properties in Levenwick are experiencing a disruptuion to their water supply. Photo: Google Maps

Scottish Water have warned residents in Levenwick may not have any water, low water pressure or discoloured water amid disruption to their supply.

“We are aware of customers in Levenwick who are experiencing an interruption to their water supply.

“Our team onsite are continuing to try and locate the burst water main causing the interruption to our customers here,” the water company said in a statement.

Those requiring additional support are advised to sign up to their priority services register here

If anyone experiences flooding due to this incident, Scottish Water can be contacted on 0800 0778 778