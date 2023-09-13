News

Scottish Water trying to locate burst water main in Levenwick

Chloe Irvine September 13, 2023 0
Scottish Water trying to locate burst water main in Levenwick
Properties in Levenwick are experiencing a disruptuion to their water supply. Photo: Google Maps 

Scottish Water have warned residents in Levenwick may not have any water, low water pressure or discoloured water amid disruption to their supply.

“We are aware of customers in Levenwick who are experiencing an interruption to their water supply.

“Our team onsite are continuing to try and locate the burst water main causing the interruption to our customers here,” the water company said in a statement.

Those requiring additional support are advised to sign up to their priority services register here 

If anyone experiences flooding due to this incident, Scottish Water can be contacted on 0800 0778 778

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.