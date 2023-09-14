News

SSE Renewables donate almost £400,000 to charities and groups in Shetland

September 14, 2023 0
SSE Renewables donate almost £400,000 to charities and groups in Shetland
Shetland Youth Orchestra who received £4,509 in funding from SSE renewables. 

SSE Renewables has donated almost £400,000 through the Viking Community Fund to almost 70 local charities and community groups in Shetland within the last year.

This contribution was revealed in SSE Renewables’ 2022/23 Community Investment Review, which has been published today (Thursday).

In total SSE Renewables donated £388,394 to 67 local charities and community groups from the Viking Community Fund.

The donation has come from a confirmed contribution of £1.6m to island projects during Viking’s construction phase, which is ongoing.

This is in addition to the overall Viking community benefit fund which will contribute £70m, index linked, over the 25-year lifetime of the wind farm. 

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE said: “SSE Renewables is committed to investing in Shetland communities. We believe that renewables should provide value for communities, and we are proud we re-invest into local areas. 

The communities of Shetland continue to show that local decision making provides the best legacy from renewables and we are pleased the projects will make a lasting difference.” 

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.