SSE Renewables donate almost £400,000 to charities and groups in Shetland

Shetland Youth Orchestra who received £4,509 in funding from SSE renewables.

SSE Renewables has donated almost £400,000 through the Viking Community Fund to almost 70 local charities and community groups in Shetland within the last year.

This contribution was revealed in SSE Renewables’ 2022/23 Community Investment Review, which has been published today (Thursday).

In total SSE Renewables donated £388,394 to 67 local charities and community groups from the Viking Community Fund.

The donation has come from a confirmed contribution of £1.6m to island projects during Viking’s construction phase, which is ongoing.

This is in addition to the overall Viking community benefit fund which will contribute £70m, index linked, over the 25-year lifetime of the wind farm.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE said: “SSE Renewables is committed to investing in Shetland communities. We believe that renewables should provide value for communities, and we are proud we re-invest into local areas.

“The communities of Shetland continue to show that local decision making provides the best legacy from renewables and we are pleased the projects will make a lasting difference.”