News

Carmichael calls for more support for farmers

September 15, 2023 0
Carmichael calls for more support for farmers
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has urged the government to to show stronger commitments to back farmers and crofters amid “uncertain” future.

“Now more than ever we need to celebrate and support the work that farmers and crofters and the agriculture industry do, not just in filling our supermarket shelves but as a lynchpin of the rural economy.

“The cost of food is one of the biggest concerns for families right now.

“Governments have to remember that what they sometimes call ‘subsidies for farmers’ are really subsidies for the food prices we pay at the shop – payments for consumers and supermarkets.

“If we want to ensure that cheap food keeps being produced in this country then we have to be realistic about how we achieve that.

“With the agricultural industry facing an uncertain future regarding the future of support payments, there is real anxiety about what the future holds,” he said. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.