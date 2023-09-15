News

School bairns to name offshore windfarm

September 15, 2023 0
School bairns to name offshore windfarm

Primary school bairns across Shetland will be given the chance to name an offshore windfarm based off the east coast of the isles.

Irish energy company ESB is offering all primary-aged children in Shetland the opportunity to name the 500MW floating development.

Judges will be looking for names related to local heritage, the sea, energy, sustainability, and/or the environment.

The winning entry will also receive a £500 voucher for a local bookshop, a £500 voucher for a local toy shop and a £250 voucher for a local restaurant of their choosing.

The naming competition – and a separate art competition – will be judged by former Anderson High head teacher Valerie Nicolson, former Shetland Charitable Trust chairman Andrew Cooper and Andrew Gear of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

ESB project director Cian Desmond, who will also help judge, said: “The bright young minds of Shetland that we are calling on to name this farm are the very ones that will benefit most from its development.

“So we are looking for creative and ambitious names which will help to secure the legacy of this critical piece of sustainable energy infrastructure.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.