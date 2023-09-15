School bairns to name offshore windfarm

Primary school bairns across Shetland will be given the chance to name an offshore windfarm based off the east coast of the isles.

Irish energy company ESB is offering all primary-aged children in Shetland the opportunity to name the 500MW floating development.

Judges will be looking for names related to local heritage, the sea, energy, sustainability, and/or the environment.

The winning entry will also receive a £500 voucher for a local bookshop, a £500 voucher for a local toy shop and a £250 voucher for a local restaurant of their choosing.

The naming competition – and a separate art competition – will be judged by former Anderson High head teacher Valerie Nicolson, former Shetland Charitable Trust chairman Andrew Cooper and Andrew Gear of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

ESB project director Cian Desmond, who will also help judge, said: “The bright young minds of Shetland that we are calling on to name this farm are the very ones that will benefit most from its development.

“So we are looking for creative and ambitious names which will help to secure the legacy of this critical piece of sustainable energy infrastructure.”