Scottish government overturns SIC’s refusal of Lerwick Lanes home

The Clairmont Place application has now been given the go-ahead. Photo: née gibson architects

A planning application for a home in Lerwick’s Clairmont Place has been approved by Scottish government ministers – months after it was thrown out by councillors.

Councillors ruled in April that the single-story home could not go ahead because of a lack of parking in the area, with numerous neighbours raising concerns about the development.

But the Scottish government has overturned that decision following an appeal, saying there was no justification for refusing the project.

It is the second time this year that government ministers have gone against the decision of the SIC’s planning committee, following the case of the New Life Church.

Ministers ruled in that instance that the church did not even need planning permission for its redevelopment of the former science block at the old Anderson High School.

Concerns about the Clairmont Place property had also been raised by the Lerwick Community Council and the Lerwick Congregational Church, which is based in the area.

Councillors refused the application on the basis of a lack of parking and health and safety.

The applicant appealed that decision in July, accusing the SIC of “double standards”.

That was because the same committee approved plans for three flats at the former Havly Cafe, in the same Lerwick Lanes conservation area, minutes after they refused the Clairmont Place application.