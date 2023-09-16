County countdown finally set to end as Milne Cup rivals meet again

Calvin Leask (left) and John Allan celebrate during the 8-0 win over Orkney. Photo: John Coutts

Shetland and Orkney are finally set to meet this afternoon in the senior football inter-county at the third time of asking.

The traditional end of July clash was cancelled at the last minute when Orkney could not travel north due to fog.

And the game was rescheduled again last month because of the reds’ commitments in the North Caledonian league.

But the two will – hopefully – meet at Gilbertson Park at 3pm today (Saturday).

Shetland are looking to retain the Milne Cup after last year’s incredible 8-0 win over their great rivals, while Orkney will be hoping to win their second game in a row in Shetland after ending a 40-year wait for an away win in 2021.

The Shetland Times will share goal updates on its Facebook page later today, while BBC Radio Shetland will provide a livestream from the match on its Facebook page.

Shetland’s squad for the match is as follows: Andrew Goodlad (Celtic); Rory Henderson (Scalloway); Josh Carroll (Spurs); Liam Flaws (Ness); Lorne McNiven (Whitedale); Finn Regan (Celtic); Neil Laurenson (Whalsay); James Farmer (captain, Ness); Calvin Leask (Thistle); Jack Clubb (Celtic); Harry Thomson (Ness); James Aitken (Celtic); Ronan Grant (Spurs); Brandon Mckay (Spurs); Declan Adamson (Ness); Sam Maver (Spurs).