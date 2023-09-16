News Sport

Superb Shetland put six past Orkney to retain Milne Cup

Ryan Nicolson September 16, 2023 0
Shetland with the Milne Cup following their 6-1 victory over Orkney this afternoon at the Gilbertson Park. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland thrashed Orkney 6-1 to retain the Milne Cup at the Gilbertson Park on Saturday afternoon.

The blues blew their opponents away in the first half for a second consecutive year, scoring five unanswered goals through Calvin Leask, Liam Flaws, Sam Maver and a James Aitken double.

Orkney reduced the deficit at the start of the second half through a penalty, but Lorne McNiven made it 6-1 with just minutes to go to complete the rout.

After setting a new inter-county record with an 8-0 win last year, Shetland threatened during a scintillating first 45 minutes to rival that scoreline again.

The reds improved after the break as Shetland took their foot off the gas, but the home side were always in control in a dominant performance.

Brandon Mckay, who hustled, harried and pressed the Orkney midfield all game, was deservedly voted man of the match before Shetland captain James Farmer lifted the Milne Cup in the 105th fixture.

Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019.

