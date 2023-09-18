Almost £2m given to ‘struggling’ families by Citizens Advice Bureau

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) helped people find almost £2 million in the last financial year, according to its latest figures.

Published today (Monday), the statistics show as much as £142 million was retrieved across Scotland in unclaimed benefits, compensation, withheld wages and energy grants.

In total, £1.9 million was “unlocked” by Shetland CAB – and its branch manager said it was good to “pause every now and again” to see how much good had been done through its work.

Della Armstrong said: “I’m very proud of our team for this £1.9 million we’ve been able to deliver for people locally.

“This is often in small amounts but even these can make a huge difference to a family that’s struggling.”

However, with more people looking to CAB for help, Ms Armstrong said it was looking to recruit more volunteers.

“The cost of living crisis is seeing so many more people coming to us for help,” she said.

“At the moment, we are really stretched and would love to hear from anyone who wants to volunteer with us.”

If anyone is interested in volunteering with CAB, email sicab@shetland.org.