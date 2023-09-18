Clickimin to host careers fair next month

Clickimin Bowls Hall will host the Careers Fair. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Shetland Careers Fair will return to Clickimin next month, with more than 50 businesses encouraging people to join their industries.

The event will be held at the bowls hall on Tuesday 3rd October.

Organised by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Shetland and UHI Shetland, the event is open for people of all ages to explore career opportunities.

DYW Shetland project manager Nina Hogmo said it was important for there to be interaction between employers and universities.

“The Shetland Careers Fair provides an excellent chance to speak to these exhibitors, so we encourage everyone to come along on October 3rd,” Ms Hogmo said.

“The world of work is constantly changing, and having the opportunity to speak directly to employers and universities is vital to understand the variety of pathways and routes into training and employment.”

To learn more about the free event and stay updated with exhibitor information, please visit the official event page HERE.