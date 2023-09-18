Headlines News

Shetland Times September 18, 2023
Former Times reporter dies
Former Shetland Times reporter, Stuart Prestidge. Photo: MCN

Former Shetland Times reporter Stuart Prestidge has died.

Mr Prestidge began working at The Shetland Times in February 2021. He left in May 2022, before taking up a role with Motorcycle News in September that year.

The 49-year-old died following a battle with mental health.

Mr Prestidge trained as a journalist in 1997, and worked for local newspapers in Scotland, England and in Texas.

Editor Alistair Munro said: “Stuart was a very well-liked journalist who was willing and committed. News of Stuart’s death has come as a great shock to the whole Shetland Times team. Our heart-felt sympathies go out to all his family and friends.”

A Gofundme page has been set up by his family.

