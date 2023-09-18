Former Times reporter dies
Former Shetland Times reporter Stuart Prestidge has died.
Mr Prestidge began working at The Shetland Times in February 2021. He left in May 2022, before taking up a role with Motorcycle News in September that year.
The 49-year-old died following a battle with mental health.
Mr Prestidge trained as a journalist in 1997, and worked for local newspapers in Scotland, England and in Texas.
Editor Alistair Munro said: “Stuart was a very well-liked journalist who was willing and committed. News of Stuart’s death has come as a great shock to the whole Shetland Times team. Our heart-felt sympathies go out to all his family and friends.”
A Gofundme page has been set up by his family.