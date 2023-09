Lerwick Lifeboat towed the fish carrier Settler into harbour this morning with the help of Ocean Aquilla. Photo: Jim Mullay.

Lerwick Lifeboat went to the aid of a vessel after a call was made at 4am this morning (Monday).

The lifeboat crew went to the rescue of the fish carrier Settler which had suffered a mechanical failure.

She was towed into Lerwick Harbour around 10.30am.