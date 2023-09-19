News

Net zero website to launch in Lerwick 

September 19, 2023 0
Photo: Shetland Net Zero Energy Forum

Shetland Net Zero Energy Forum are set to launch their new website in Lerwick tomorrow (Wednesday).

The event will kick off with a presentation about net zero, followed by informal
networking with members.

Businesses and organisations interested in the net zero energy transition in Shetland are encouraged to come along, as well as new members.

Co-chairwoman Elizabeth Johnson said: “The website launch signifies an important milestone in the development of Shetland Net Zero.

“We now have a full suite of tools to promote the opportunities and benefits of the net zero transition for
our members and greater Shetland.”

The event will take place at Shetland Museum from 4pm-6pm with tea, coffee, soup and sandwiches also on offer.

