North Yell businesses donate £20k to tunnel action groups

Photo: Unst and Yell Tunnels

A group of North Yell businesses have donated £20,000 to the campaign for tunnels to Unst and Yell.

A fundraiser for the Unst and Yell tunnel action groups was held in Uyeasound on Sunday, with £1,265 raised at a Sunday teas.

And businesses including R.G. Jamieson’s, R.S. Henderson’s and C&A Thomason provided a further funding boost of £20k too.

A Crowdfunder page for the groups – who are seeking tunnels to link mainland Shetland to Yell, and Yell to Unst – had already raised over £11,000 before the cash injection.