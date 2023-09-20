Delight as accessible equipment installed at King Harald Street play park

Councillor Davie Sandison (right) enjoys a birl with the bairns on the new ability roundabout at King George V play area in Lerwick. Photo: SIC

Accessible playground equipment has been installed at the King George V play park in Lerwick, giving bairns of all abilities the chance to play at the park.

An ability roundabout, a ‘birds nest’ swing and an ability wheelchair swing – all of which can be used by anyone with mobility issues – have all been installed.

An accessible picnic bench is another new addition to the King Harald Street play park.

Local charity Ability Shetland has been involved in the process of selecting the equipment, with the upgrades coming as part of the SIC’s five-year improvements programme.

Councillor Davie Sandison, who is chairman of the SIC’s education and families committee, said he was “really pleased” to see the inclusive equipment installed.

“These improvement works will continue in the coming years and I’m grateful for the continued involvement of Ability Shetland to help make our play spaces more accessible,” he added.

Shetland Islands Council was allocated a total of £362,000 of funding over five years from the Scottish government to improve its play areas.