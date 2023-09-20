Port authority signs offshore wind agreement

The memorandum signing with Sheila Duncan, Lerwick Port Authority chief finance officer; Calum Grains, Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Cian Desmond, ESB project director and Chris Maquire, ESB senior specialist offshore wind. Photo: Ben Mullay.

Lerwick Port Authority will provide support for a major floating offshore windfarm after signing a memorandum of understanding earlier today (Wednesday).

The memorandum with Irish energy company ESB is aimed at providing support for the development and operation of an offshore windfarm.

It was hoped that ongoing operations and maintenance activities will help create a 500MW facility east of Shetland.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Captain Calum Grains said the agreement was a “significant step” in the move for Lerwick to be a major support centre for the offshore wind industry.

“It will provide the framework to deliver the requirements of ESB’s wind farm and develop our comprehensive facilities, building on our decades of oil and gas experience,” he said.

“Our involvement will underpin our advancing plans for an ultra deep water quay and additional laydown at the deep-water Dales Voe base which will service the energy sector.”