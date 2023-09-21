Majority of schools to shut for three days due to strikes

Anderson High School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Most of Shetland’s schools will shut for three days next week, the SIC has said, as non-teaching staff go out on strike.

The industrial action will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Members of the union Unison – including learning support workers, catering staff and janitors – will walk out in a row over pay.

Schools in Whalsay, Nesting, Fair Isle, Foula and Skeld will open as normal, but the Anderson High School is among those that will close for three days.

The full list of school closures is available at the SIC’s website.