Coinneach MacLeaod to headline Food and Drink Festival

The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeaod, will headline the Shetland Food and Drink Festival at Clickimin next month.

The author and TikTok star will host baking demonstrations and is expected to sign copies of his new book, The Hebridean Baker at Home, at the two-day event.

The Isle of Lewis native will be joined by his partner Peter MacQueen, author and presenter of BBC Alba’s Gàrradh Phàdruig (Peter’s Garden).

Mr MacQueen is expected to deliver free workshops on how to forage and hutting.

Shetland Food and Drink chairwoman Marian Armitage said she was unable to contain her excitement for the upcoming festival.

Ms Armitage said: “We are looking forward to celebrating the wide variety of Shetland foods on offer and hope that you can come along to experience the varied demonstrations and workshops on offer.”

The festival begins on Saturday 28th October, with tickets costing £5 at the door and under-16s free.