In this week’s Shetland Times
In this week’s (Friday, 22nd September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- College staff strike over jobs risk
- Bus operators hand back contracts
- Hard choices made as cost of living hits islanders hard.
- Council thinks twice about Lerwick lanes
- Health board receive “jokey” comments complaint
- Clairmont Place plans given green light despite SIC refusal
- SPORT: Match report, photos and reaction to Shetland’s 6-1 inter-county win.
- SPORT: Ness United coaches to step down after decade of unprecedented success.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment