Superdrug confirms opening date for new Lerwick store

September 22, 2023 0
Superdrug has confirmed the date it is due to open its new store in Lerwick.

The retailer said it hopes to open in the former M&Co premises in Commercial Street on 24th November. 

It submitted plans for a  £175,000 refit of the shop in June – but this is the first time it has officially confirmed its intention to open.

The building warrant application shows it plans to refurbish the ground floor for sales, while leaving the lower level for stock and staff quarters.

The top floor will be left empty. Superdrug said it currently had no plans for the extra retail space.

The Shetland Times first reported rumours of Superdrug’s interest in the site in February, shortly after M&Co confirmed it would be departing as part of a nationwide closure.

Superdrug has started recruiting for some of staffing roles at the new store.

The news follows a number of positive developments in the Street, including the recent opening of Pete’s Café and Takeaway in the former Solotti’s building.

