Shetland Times September 23, 2023 0
Largest cruise ship of the year arrives

The largest ship of the cruise season arrived this morning in what was the busiest summer yet.

Norwegian Getaway, operated by Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line, arrived in Lerwick at 8am on her maiden visit to the harbour.

Her arrival meant that 132 cruise ships had arrived in Lerwick.

Onboard the 326-meter ship, there are six options for dining including cafes and restaurants, five bar areas, a Starbucks and a spa.

Passengers can also make use of the onboard water park, gym facilities and sports courts, which can be used for sports such as basketball.

On a 16-day round northern Europe voyage, 3,855 passengers from 41 countries were onboard.

Members from Lerwick’s Jarl Squad were on hand to welcome the passengers to mark the maiden visit to Shetland.

