News

Warm welcome for Wool Week at Clickimin

September 25, 2023 0
Warm welcome for Wool Week at Clickimin
A packed bowls hall at this year's opening event. Photo :Dave Donaldson

The 14th Shetland Wool Week officially got under way with a welcome ceremony at the Clickimin Bowls Hall on Sunday night.

A packed audience were treated to music from local band Kansa, kickstarting another week of workshops, tours and stalls.

Alison Rendall is this year’s patron, with her Buggiflooer Beanie design proving popular already, and visible throughout the opening ceremony.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 1st October.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.