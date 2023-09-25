Warm welcome for Wool Week at Clickimin

A packed bowls hall at this year's opening event. Photo :Dave Donaldson

The 14th Shetland Wool Week officially got under way with a welcome ceremony at the Clickimin Bowls Hall on Sunday night.

A packed audience were treated to music from local band Kansa, kickstarting another week of workshops, tours and stalls.

Alison Rendall is this year’s patron, with her Buggiflooer Beanie design proving popular already, and visible throughout the opening ceremony.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 1st October.