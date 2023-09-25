Yell woman crowned second strongest woman in the world

Sophie Kennerley, second from the left, on the podium of the UKNS world finals in Edinburgh with her runner-up trophy. Photo: Alexander Nicol

A 25-year-old from Yell has been left “overwhelmed” after becoming the second strongest woman in the under-57kg weightlifting category.

Sophie Kennerley fought off a cold to take home the runners-up trophy at the UK Natural Strongwoman (UKNS) world finals in Edinburgh on Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m really happy, the last couple of weeks of training hadn’t gone very well, I was failing all my lifts,” she said.

“Then throughout the competition, I was kind of sitting in third place, it was only at the very end that things started to take a turn and I managed to scrape my way into second.

“It’s quite overwhelming, I keep forgetting that it’s actually second in the whole world, it’s very surreal.”

This comes after Miss Kennerley became the second strongest woman in the UK and Ireland in June.

